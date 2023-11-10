Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($41.97) to GBX 3,200 ($39.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.22) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,860 ($47.65) to GBX 3,000 ($37.03) in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,890 ($35.67).

Shares of WIZZ traded down GBX 49.50 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,630.50 ($20.13). 274,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,878. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,843.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,391.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,518.50 ($18.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,229 ($39.86).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

