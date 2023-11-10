WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $10.35 on Monday. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent quarter.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

