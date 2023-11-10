WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $11.00. WK Kellogg shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 196,041 shares traded.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.30 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLG. Barclays initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WK Kellogg stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

