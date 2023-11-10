Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.19-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas cut Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.89.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 546,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,192. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $655.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.17%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $29,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 36.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 270,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 71,833 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

