Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CAO Sells $121,245.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Workiva stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
