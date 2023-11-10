Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CAO Sells $121,245.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31.

Get Workiva alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WK

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.