Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 1,541 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,813. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,283.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

