Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $1,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ASML by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $8.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $643.09. 118,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $606.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $660.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.