Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

FDX stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $241.47. 89,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.27. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.