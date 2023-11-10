Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 856 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $37.37. 77,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

