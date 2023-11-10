Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 73,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,524,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $567.40. The stock had a trading volume of 164,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,797. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.91. The firm has a market cap of $251.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

