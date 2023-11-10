Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Insulet by 518.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 578.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Insulet by 9.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.80.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,069. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average of $234.03. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

