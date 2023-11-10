Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

SHEL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,273. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

