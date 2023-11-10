Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. 982,565 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

