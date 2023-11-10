Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 6.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $170,306.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 0.0 %

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

Shares of AMSF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. 8,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,646. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $965.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

