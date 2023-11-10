Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

MCHP traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.79. 457,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

