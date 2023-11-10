Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 315.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3,929.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,472 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 756.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.80. 289,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,462. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

