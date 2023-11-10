Wrapmanager Inc. Has $335,000 Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,227,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G. Michael Stakias bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,620. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.61. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.18 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

