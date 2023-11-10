Wrapmanager Inc. Has $339,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.63. 804,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,458. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

