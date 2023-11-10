Wrapmanager Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.1 %

Littelfuse stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.55. 6,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.16 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

