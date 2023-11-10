Wrapmanager Inc. Has $363,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.64% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXF. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

