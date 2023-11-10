Wrapmanager Inc. Has $425,000 Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 418,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.6% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 213,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 117,165 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,784,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRRM. UBS Group began coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In related news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $723,109.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,821. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 54.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

