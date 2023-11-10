Wrapmanager Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,956,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

