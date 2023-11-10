Wrapmanager Inc. Has $493,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,286 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,010. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

