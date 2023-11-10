Wrapmanager Inc. Has $532,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. 1,637,590 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

