Wrapmanager Inc. Has $545,000 Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,779,000 after acquiring an additional 59,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th.

NYSE ESE traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.28. 1,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,166. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $248.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

