Wrapmanager Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.83. 221,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,896. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

