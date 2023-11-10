Wrapmanager Inc. Has $643,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE JCI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 205,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,628. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

