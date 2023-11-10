Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $375,000 in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $20,355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.02. 5,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,554. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.38. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.79.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

