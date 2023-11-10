Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 39,379 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after buying an additional 1,050,552 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

