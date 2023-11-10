Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $232,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

S&P Global Announces Dividend

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.24. The company had a trading volume of 124,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.55. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.