Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock worth $1,110,555 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of SO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 286,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.