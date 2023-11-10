Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 524,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 78,870 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,069.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 80,736 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

IONS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. 91,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,274. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $834,603. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

