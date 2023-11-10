Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.97. 131,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,064. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $395.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

