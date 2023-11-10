Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,212. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

