Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after buying an additional 4,354,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after buying an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,896,738,000 after buying an additional 517,755 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,868,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,212,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

