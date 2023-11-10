Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.38. The stock had a trading volume of 225,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 76.15%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.