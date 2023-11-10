Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:LYB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,152. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
