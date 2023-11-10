Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,721. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

