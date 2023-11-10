Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 304,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,104. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $95.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

