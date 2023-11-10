Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 6.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.84. 332,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,237. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

