Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $164.61. The stock had a trading volume of 487,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $443.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $166.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

