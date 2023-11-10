Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,653 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,374,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $71.23. 180,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,046. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,530 shares of company stock valued at $16,036,111 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.82.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

