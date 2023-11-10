Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after buying an additional 210,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,415,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,723. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

