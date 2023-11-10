Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 18,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 24.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $210.05. The stock had a trading volume of 286,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,760. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

