Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 202 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DMXF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.35. 7,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,134. The company has a market capitalization of $458.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $62.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

