Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 291 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USXF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

USXF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. 9,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

