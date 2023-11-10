Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Gartner by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Gartner by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Shares of IT stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $405.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,239. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $406.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,014 shares of company stock valued at $30,620,548. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

