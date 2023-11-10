Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 657 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $143.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,078. The company has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Read Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.