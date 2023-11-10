Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

