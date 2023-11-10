Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 783 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 41,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,810. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

